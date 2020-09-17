Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: 5 health tips that he swears by for his fitness

PM Narendra Modi is the living example that age is just a number. He turned 70 today and along with building a nation like India, he makes sure to care about his fitness and health equally. He is someone who everyone looks up to, not just in terms of a great leader but the fact that he leads a very healthy life. Be it fasting for two days to combat cold, sleeping for only 3 hours and 30 minutes a day or practicing yoga regularly, our prime minister’s mantras prove that how he is one of the fittest leaders of our times. As PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday today, let's take a look at a few useful tips which help him maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Proper sleeping schedule

A saying ‘the early bird catches the worm’ is quite famous among successful people. This means success comes to those who start their day early. As per a study most CEOs and many leaders in the world set their alarms earlier than others. And as per experts it is a good lifestyle habit to adopt in order to stay healthy. PM Modi follows a proper sleeping schedule where he makes sure to wake up by 04:00 am every morning.

Yoga is the key

PM Modi is a disciplined morning person who is also a yoga freak. The first thing he does in the morning is practicing yoga. It is a known fact that a person should take up atleast some kind of physical exercise in a day to stay fit and healthy. PM Modi also believes in taking a short walk every day.

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week.



It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing.... https://t.co/QAJM0UooRm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, PM Modi begins his day with a healthy breakfast which includes mostly poha and ginger tea. And since he is a vegetarian, Modi includes fruits and vegetables in his diet and also enjoys light South-Indian Gujarati dishes a lot.

Home remedies are the best

If you want to combat cold, do it the Modi way. Yes, in an interview our PM revealed that he treats his cold by drinking hot water and observes a fast as well.

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others.



Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. pic.twitter.com/fZCPFJtwi0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Always keep practicing deep breathing and meditation

It is also recommended by health experts to practice deep breathing during the day in order to be stress-free. PM Modi also practices meditation and deep-breathing at frequent intervals to feel relaxed and stress-free.

Happy Birthday, PM Narendra Modi!

