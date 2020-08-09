Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Look how Namrata Shirodkar and fans wish the 'Prince of Telugu cinema'

Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
#HBDMaheshBabu: One of the good-looking actors of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is also known as the 'Greek God of Tollywood.' On his special day, not only his beautiful wife Namrata Shirodkar but also his fans from across the world poured in wishes on social media.

New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 8:55 IST
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 44th birthday today on August 9. Having made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979, Mahesh quit acting to focus on his studies. He returned to the screen after nine years as a lead in 'Raja Kumarudu' opposite Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta. One of the good-looking actors of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is also known as the 'Greek God of Tollywood.' In his two-decade-long journey as a protagonist, Mahesh has managed to earn great box-office numbers through his films. Amid the lockdown, Mahesh has been spending quality time with his family, going by the pictures and videos he shares on social media. The southern star, on the professional front, will be seen in 'Major' and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' Meanwhile, on his special day, not only his beautiful wife Namrata Shirodhkar but also his fans from all across the world poured in wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared an adorable picture and wrote, "True love is how I experience it with YOU Happy Birthday MB I love you now and always @urstrulymahesh."

Keeping in mind the ongoing situation, he urged his fans to avoid any kind of social gathering. "A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe," the actor posted from his verified Twitter account on Friday, two days ahead of his birthday.

A kind request to all my fans🙏🏻

Meanwhile, check out how fans wished the superstar on his birthday and made hashtag #HBDMaheshBabu one of the top Twitter trends:

