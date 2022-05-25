Follow us on Image Source : SCREENHOT Happy Birthday Karan Johar: DDLJ to Kal Ho Naa Ho, 5 films in which the director acted in

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: The producer-director is one of the names in the Bollywood industry who does not need any introduction. Ever since he stepped into the industry, there has been no stopping back. Not only has he launched several actors in the entertainment industry but has also set a niche for himself through his work in films. Apart from this, KJo is also known for his unique fashion choices. Not many know that not just directing or producing, Karan Johar has even tried his hands at acting. Yes, that's true! Not just in movies, but he has even been a part of TV shows and we are not talking about Koffee With Karan here! He is celebrating his 50th birthday today ie on May 25 and on this special occasion, what would be great than pondering upon all such projects on both the silver screen and the small screen.

Have a look at the list here:

1. Indradhanush

While people may consider that Karan's acting debut took place through Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge but hardly do they know that before that he was a part of the Doordarshan show titled Indradhanush that aired in 1989. Karan was a child artist back then while the show was a mixture of science fiction and fantasy, based on themes of aliens, outer space and time travel. Not just Karan, but there were several celebrities who were a part of the same including names of-- Urmila Matondkar, Vishal Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Akshay Anand.

Karan once spoke about Anand Mahendroo directed and produced show during chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat. Talking to Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, he revealed, "I was ragged when I was 18 about something I did when I was 15. It was not fair."

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

It is not an unknown fact that Karan was also seen in the popular Shah Rukh Khan and Kjaol starrer film. He not just made his debut as an assistant director but was even seen playing the minor supporting role of SRK's friend Rocky in the 1995 film.

3. Bombay Velvet

Karan in Bombay Velvet played a full-fledged role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. His role was that of the antagonist, Kaizad Khambatta. Even though the film tanked at the box office, many still remember it because of KJo's acting.

4. Welcome to New York

While many might not remember the film but the fact that Karan Johar was seen in a pivotal role should not be forgotten. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Well, this might definitely come as a surprise for many but yes it's true! Karan was also a part of the same as he made a small cameo along with Farah Khan.The two of them could be seen sitting at Jenny’s café in the film directed by Nikhil Advani.