Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia trolled for sharing pics in school uniform: Haath me kaunsi drink hai?

Ramayan happens to be one of the most popular and loved mythological shows on the small screen. The show that aired in the late 1980s was directed by Ramanand Sagar and went on from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The show returned during the course of the COVID-19 lockdown and broke many TRP records. For those unversed, it featured Arun Govil as Bhagwaan Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Mata Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, late Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman and late Arvind Trivedi in the role of Ravana. Amongst the list, Dipika happens to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on treating her fans with throwback pictures. However, this time, she poured in several photos from her recent outing that caught the attention of netizens and became a reason for online trolling.

Taking to the photo-sharing application on Sunday (May 22), Dipika Chikhlia posted a set of pictures with her friends in which she was seen wearing a white shirt, skirt, sneakers and a necktie. Looking at her post, it seemed that the party she attended had a particular theme according to which she was dressed.

Alongside the pictures, Dipika wrote in the caption, "Off to school on a Sunday." Apparently, Dipika has now deleted her post. However, we managed to take a screenshot of the same!

As soon as she shared the post, her followers started expressing their displeasure in looking at the pictures of their 'Sita Maa.' They even expressed thei anger by looking at the drink in her hand. A person wrote, "Ye Apka Khon Sa Avtar Hai...? Sorry, Dekh Kar Bilkul bhi Acha Nahi Laga..." Another person commented, "Maa ye aapne Haath me kaunsi drink le rakhi hai."

While a third person said, "Aapko aise kpde nhi pehnne chaiye dipikaji hamne aapko devi ka drja diya hua h so."

On the personal front, Dipika is married to businessman Hemant Topiwala since 1991 and has two daughters - Nidhi Topiwala (who is a makeup artist) and Juhi Topiwala.

