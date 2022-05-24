Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dayaben is returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 4 years and netizens can't keep their calm!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for over 14 years now. Not just the storyline but also the interesting cast has always managed to keep up with the audiences' interests. Each and every character of the show be it Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, Babita Ji or Bapuji has secured its place in the hearts of the audience. And, one of those is the role of Dayaben. Actress Disha Vakani stepped into the skin of the character and was seen playing the role of Dilip Joshi's onscreen wife. Not just her accent but also her witty sense of humour managed to capture hearts. However, she bid the show goodbye in 2017 when she took maternity leave. While many expected her to return in a matter of few months, it never really happened. But now it seems that looking at the demands of the audience, the makers have finally decided to bring Dayaben back to the show.

Yes, that's true! The demand for Dayaben's return has always been high ever since she left. However, it increased, even more, when recently another actor bid goodbye to the show. He's none other than Shailesh Lodha who was seen as Taarak Mehta in the show. He left the show owing to several differences. Despite several talks with the makers, he decided to remain stern on his decision and became open to exploring other work opportunities coming along his way.

Coming back to Disha Vakani, it is being said that the makers have finally decided to bring the character back to the story. However, we are still not sure whether the actress will play the role again or if someone else will take her place. Well, as soon as the announcement came, fans went crazy and started sharing their reaction over social media.

Speaking to ETimes, Asit Kumar Modi said, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi achhe samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben."

Further, he said, "I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before."

Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi

Coming back to the show, it ha always managed to remain in the list of top 5 shows in the BARC TRP list, all thanks to the actors like-- Actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde.