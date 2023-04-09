Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYABCHCHANFP Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 best movies of multifaceted Padma Shri winner

Amitabh Bachchan's wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, has given several hit films. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 15 in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar. She later graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Jaya rose to prominence with the 1971 film Guddi. She began to receive numerous offers as a result of this. In 1973, she married megastar Amitabh Bachchan. On her birthday, see some of her most popular movies.

Guddi

In the film, Jaya played the role of a young girl who was a huge fan of Dharmendra. She garnered good feedback for her outstanding performance in the film.

Bawarchi

The movie was witty and liked by the audience. Apart from Jaya, Bawarchi also featured Rajesh Khanna in a pivotal role.

Chupke Chupke

The film had a talented star cast. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Silsila

Yash Chopra masterfully depicted the story of love, betrayal, and pain. It also starred Rekha, Amitabh, and Sanjeev Kumar in addition to Jaya.

Kal Ho Na Ho

In Karan Johar’s directorial venture, the lady played the role of Preity Zinta’s mother. It is hard to imagine any other actress doing the role better than her. The movie, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, was a big hit.

Jaya Bachchan met Amitabh for the first time on the sets of Guddi. This is when Jaya was already a superstar but Amitabh Bachchan was a struggling actor. With back-to-back hits like Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Silsila, Mili, and Sholay, Jaya and Amitabh became a hit-on-screen couple. In 1973, the couple married in a small ceremony. During the filming of Sholay, she was pregnant. she was pregnant with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. After Sholay, with the exception of Silsila, she did not make any new movies. The actress took a sabbatical from the movie industry so that she could direct all her attention to parenting.

