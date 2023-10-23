'Happy birthday baby': Arjun Kapoor's romantic wish for Malaika Arora amid separation rumours goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has turned a year wiser today. The actress, known for her consistent charm and glamour, is receiving warm birthday wishes from her close friends and colleagues in the industry, with the sweetest one arriving from Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor. On the occasion, he shared a special post featuring couple's romantic photo, accompanied by a caption overflowing with love for Malaika.

Arjun took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snapshot of the couple. The photo, taken at what appears to be a festive gathering, showcases them in elegant traditional attire. Arjun is seen standing behind Malaika, with his arm around her neck, and she leans into him, radiating a joyful smile. For the caption, the Gunday actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby!!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even through the chaos..." Following this, Malaika responded, "Love u." Take a look:

Malaika's close friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a strong bond with her, expressed her love for the birthday girl. Kareena shared a stunning photograph of Malaika, in a stylish outfit but with a hilarious 'joota' twist. Followed by a photo capturing a fun moment between the two at a party, again with the same twist. The third photo beautifully depicts the warmth of their friendship and love. In her caption, Kareena, describing their friendship, wrote, "These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss… love you Malla. Happy birthday gorgeous."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor's post for Malaika Arora

About Malaika Arora

Malaika began her career in modeling and soon gained recognition for her stunning looks and grace on the runway. She ventured into the film industry with her iconic dance number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in the movie "Dil Se" (1998). She has been a judge on various dance reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent.'

She was last seen in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' in the film 'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahalwat. She was also seen in 'Tera Hi Khayal' music video. The song was sung by Guru Randhawa, composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Mann.

The actress was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. However, the couple separated in 2017. She is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and other star kids party with Orry | See inside photos

ALSO READ: THIS video proves Janhvi Kapoor is a perfect mix of beauty and sanskar | Watch

Latest Entertainment News