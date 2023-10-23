THIS video proves Janhvi Kapoor is a perfect mix of beauty and sanskar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was among several Bollywood celebrities who participated in a Navratri celebration in Thrissur. During the event, she was dressed in a saree and observed traditional customs to pay her respects to the deity. Janhvi Kapoor's approach to worship, which included performing the traditional namaskaram by bowing down and touching her head to the floor, received praise from many on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor engaged in her prayer rituals, where she can be seen with folded hands in front of the deity and performing the traditional namaskaram. As the video went viral on social media, fans showered love on the actress. A user wrote, "Love the fact that she always does the South Indian traditional namaskaram in front of deities!" Another added. "The best combo of beauty and sanskar".

For the occasion, Janhvi made a stylish appearance in a beautiful lavender tissue silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She added an elegant touch to her ensemble with a beautiful diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was combed back with a middle parting, tied with gajra. She simply rounded off her look with a bindi.

The Navratri function, hosted by the jewelry brand Kalyan, was attended by several other celebrities as well. Notable names at the event included Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Naga Chaitanya, Ajay Devgn, and Nagarjuna, making it a star-studded affair.

Janhvi made her foray into acting with her debut in the film industry, featuring in the movie 'Dhadak.' This film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter, was a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi hit 'Sairat.' In 2020, the actress was part of the Netflix horror anthology film 'Ghost Stories,' where she appeared in Zoya Akhtar's segment. She continued to showcase her versatility by taking on the titular role in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," which was released in the same year.

Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor's filmography includes projects like 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022) and 'Bawaal' (2023), highlighting her growing presence and contributions to the film industry. Next, she is looking forward to the release of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Devara.' Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Janhvi alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

