Govinda's wife Sunita taunts Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in the house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja taunts Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in the house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

The feud between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja with his nephew Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah doesn't seem to be ending any soon. Recently, Govinda along with his family members graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but Krushna, who otherwise is a part of the show chose to miss the episode. While the superstar didn’t react to nephew's absence from the show, his wife Sunita lashed out at Krushna for insulting her family name. Reacting to this, Kashmera weighed into Sunita and said that the couple speaks nonsense about her husband. Now, taunting Kashmera over this, Sunita said problems in the house start when you bring a bad daughter-in-law.

Speaking to ETimes about the aforementioned matter, Sunita Ahuja said "I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things."

"Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side. We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect," she added.

Reacting to Kashmera's 'who is Sunita' comment, Govinda's wife said "I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people."

For the unversed, Kashmera earlier took a dig at Govinda's wife and asked who is she. Kashmera told Aaj Tak, "Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all)." Kashmera Shah reacts to Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's comment on Krushna: 'I'm not known as someone's wife'

In 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

