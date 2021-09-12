Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERA SHAH/FILE IMAGE Kashmera Shah reacts to Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's comment on Krushna: 'I'm not known as someone's wife'

The feud between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek does not seem to be ending any soon. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood star Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and their children Tina and Yashvardhan will make an appearance. The episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday. Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of this special episode. While Govinda didn’t respond to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, his wife Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name after he refused to perform in the show. She went on to claim that Krushna’s talent is limited to using his mama’s name.

Reacting to this, Kashmera told Aaj Tak, "Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all)." she said.

Further, she added, "To tell you the truth, I have no interest in this rift. These people have not existed for me for five years. I don’t want to say something about them. You must have seen I have not said anything for a long time. Otherwise, I have a scathing retort for them."

In the recent interview, Sunita had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue."

For the unversed, around three years ago, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita believed that the post referred to Govinda.

