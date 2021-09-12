Nargis Fakhri confesses she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years: 'People told me to keep it quiet'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nargis Fakhri confesses she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years

Years after their breakup, actress Nargis Fakhri, best known for her role in films Main Tera Hero and Rockstar, has finally opened up about her relationship with actor-producer Uday Chopra. The actress accepted dating Uday Chopra but was told to keep their relationship hidden from the media and their fans. Nargis shared that she has been keeping away from the film industry because of health issues and when she wanted to make a comeback, the Covid pandemic struck.

In an interview with ETimes, Nargis said "Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors."

Reports of them dating started surfacing around 2014 but they two denied it every time. Later, Nargis was recently dating Justin Santos. However, they broke up.

Nargis also talked about how difficult it was for her in the industry. She said, "There are so many stories. It was extremely difficult and I faced many obstacles. Thank goodness for my agency who helped me navigate things. Besides intense workshops in Hindi and dance classes and tons of shoots and meetings, there were also times I encountered humans that behave in unprofessional ways."

"That made it difficult to feel safe at times. It was hard to fit in and I actually don't think I ever did "fit" in. It was overwhelming, I had to work harder than most because I did not come from a background in film and I came from an entirely different culture. But with all that said I am grateful that I got to experience many amazing things and meet amazing people while in the industry," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

