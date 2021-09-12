Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE TMKOC: Munmun Dutta slams netizens for age-shaming after rumours of her relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat

The rumours of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors Raj Anadkat aka Tappu and Munmun Dutta aka Babita dating has stirred a storm on the internet. The duo has an age difference of nine years which has raised many questions about their relationship. For those unversed, Raj is 24 while Munmun is 9 years older than him. Now, in her new post, Munmun has slammed netizens for age-shaming, slut-shaming and mom-shaming women in the name of humour. She wrote that she was ashamed of calling herself the daughter of India.

In an elaborated post, Munmun said, "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are."

"Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA," she added.

To the media, she wrote, "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent?"

Meanwhile, Raj and Munmun are happen to be in a relationship with each other. According to a report in ETimes, each and everyone on the sets is well versed with what's going on between Raj and Munmun who recently returned to the sets of the show. Not only this but "Their respective families too are not in the dark."

The report further adds, "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date."

The two haven't made their official yet but their fans are eagerly waiting for the good news.

