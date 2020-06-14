Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_09 Goodbye, Sushant Singh Rajput: Pavitra Rishta to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a look at his TV journey

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, June 14 in Mumbai. His body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai. The actor who known to have acted in several acclaimed Bollywood films began his showbiz career on the small screen. The actor has been a part of daily soaps and reality TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and others.

Remembering, the actor, who's gone just too soon, here's a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's TV journey:

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil: A few stints as a background dancer at award shows and the Commonwealth Games later, Sushant Singh Rajput cracked into the television sphere and landed his first role in the TV show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. He played Preet Juneja on the show, which also starred Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Pavitra Rishta: Sushant Singh Rajput got his big show, Pavitra Rishta in 2009 with Ankita Lokhande. The show ran for five years and made the two household names.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta

Besides TV shows, the MS Dhoni actor also participated in reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha 2 in 2010.

He was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4 in 2010. He was paired with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia and they also bagged the first runner-up title in the dancing reality show.

Sushant Singh Rajput was working in Mukesh Chhabra's "Dil Bechara" when shooting was stalled owing to the nationwide lockdown.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

