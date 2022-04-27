Gangubai Kathiawadi BTS video: When Ranveer Singh crashed Alia Bhatt's Dholida song shoot | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA MUSIC Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi after ruling the box office for weeks is streaming on Netflix now. Recently, the makers of the film shared a few BTS videos from the sets of the film. In one such video from the sets of the shoot of the song Dholida, we can witness actor Ranveer Singh's special appearance. Ranveer Singh who has worked with Alia on Gully Boy, was seen grooving with her and other background dancers in the unseen video from the Gangubai sets.

In the video, Alia talked about shooting for the song, her experience, and the hardships she had to go through. The actress revealed that she practiced for the dance for four days and said the shooting was fun but hard. She said, "It was also very cold in the night. I remember my back was like totally caught up, my feet cut and scratched."

The video also revealed that Ranveer visited the Gangubai Kathiawadi set on the day they were filming the song. Ranveer can be heard saying in the BTS clip, "Gaana hit hai (the song is hit). Blockbuster." For the unversed, the actor has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Meanwhile, Alai Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing screen space once again in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. It is scheduled for release next year.

