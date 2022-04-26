Alia Bhatt becomes only Indian to join Zendaya, Will Smith in top 5 celebrity influencers on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Will Smith, Alia Bhatt and Zendaya

Highlights Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor

She is also the only Indian and Asian to feature on the list

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is on a success spree. From her latest Bollywood hit Gangubai Kathiawadi to grabbing a Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, Alia is ready to shine this year. Adding one more feather to her hat of achievements, the actress has become one of the biggest influencers on Instagram. She recently made it to the list of the Top 5 cinema and actor/actresses on Instagram and is interestingly the only Indian to be at that spot. She ranks in the fourth position after beating Jennifer Lopez. The first three positions are taken by actor/model Zendaya (0.1B followers), actor Tom Holland (66M followers), and Will Smith (64.7M followers).

In the list, the next highest Indian is actress Priyanka Chopra with 77M followers in 13th place. Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also in top 20. When it comes to Indian male actors, then Akshay Kumar is in the 23rd position.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Alia penned a heartfelt note, sharing why they chose to celebrate the wedding day at Vastu.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," the post read.

She also thanked everyone for their love and support. "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the post concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is working on the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor which is slated to release on September 9, 2022