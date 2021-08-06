Freddy: Kartik Aaryan drops FIRST picture from romantic thriller's sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Freddy: Kartik Aaryan drops FIRST picture from sets

After a hiatus, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan finally back to the film set to kick start shooting for his next Freddy. The actor resumes shooting after five months as the second wave brought the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a halt earlier. Giving a sneak peek of his character from the upcoming romantic thriller, Kartik, on Friday, shared a Behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the film which has been close to his heart. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture that features a clapperboard covering his face in order to keep his character under wraps.

However, a glimpse of what Kartik is wearing can be seen clearly in the picture. His clothes are similar to what he wore while portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Going by his post, one could see the actor sitting in a cafe with a bouquet of roses.

"A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy," he wrote in the caption.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan expressed excitement about the project. He posted a picture of him riding a bike and wrote, "Shoot par chale After 5 months…. Did what i love the most.”

For the unversed, earlier it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Freddy a film backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Talking about the project, he said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.

Apart from this, Kartik recently announced two big films - Sajid Nadiadwala's next- the grand musical love story and Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He even has Dhamaka ready for an OTT release and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has to commence shooting soon.

