Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Rani Mukerji to begin shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', leaves India for a month-long schedule

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to start filming for her next feature film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' in the coming days. Directed by Ashima Chibber of 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' fame, the drama presents an untold story of a mother's battle against an entire country. According to a source, the 43-year-old actress has left India for over a month-long shoot.

"Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. She will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a complete author-backed role for her," the source said.

The movie is reportedly based on the 2011 true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services. "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" is being produced by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

The film was announced on Rani Mukerji's birthday on March 21. The information about the same was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh which came as a surprise for all the fans.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "RANI MUKERJI'S NEXT FILM... ZEE - EMMAY COLLABORATE... #Zee Studios and #Emmay Ent [Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani] join hands to produce a new film... Starring #RaniMukerji... Titled #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway... Directed by Ashima Chibber... Filming will begin soon."

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will be Rani’s first film after 2019’s Mardaani 2. Apart from this, she is awaiting the release of "Bunty Aur Babli 2" which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Helmed by debutant Varun V Sharma, the film is a sequel to her 2005 crime comedy. It will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar romances Vaani Kapoor in soulful track 'Marjaawaan'

(With Inputs from PTI)