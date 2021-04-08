Food or Shahid Kapoor? Mira Rajput has set her priorities straight. What about you?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput, shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently conducted a fun 'This or That' session on Instagram and her followers flooded the social media with questions about her actor husband. While a user wanted to know if she likes the bearded look of the actor, another quizzed her about their children. One also asked her to choose between a fit or fat husband. Keeping filters at bay, Mira answered all the questions with wit and humour.

When a user asked her to choose between Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh and his Udta Punjab's Tommy Singh, she picked the former saying, "at least he loved someone other than him. A user also asked her to choose between Shahid and their children. Responding to the user in a humorous manner, she wrote, "We share the same children."

Related: Shahid Kapoor's 'soul stirring' remix is complete laughter riot | WATCH

Also read: Varun Dhawan stretching in new fitness video is 'crazy stuff'. Seen yet?

One also wanted to know if Mira prefers Shahid's bearded or clean shave look. To this, she replied, "3 day subtle". When asked to choose between a fit and a fat husband, Mira wrote, "He had me at my bumps, we can deal with a belly." For choosing between "Shahid BFF or Shahid Hubby," she said, "We has 2 for 1 offer when we got married."

However, Shahid wasn't Mira's pick when she was given choice between her husband and cricketer AB de Villiers and food. Choosing de Villiers, she wrote, "I will use my ghar ki daal lifeline for this question," whereas for food, she mentioned that Shahid knows about her choice.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

On the work front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

For more entertainment news click here!