Shahid Kapoor's remix is complete laughter riot, actor gets award for 'best soul stirring rendition' | WATCH

Many must be in awe of Shahid Kapoor's performance on the screen, but have you seen his impeccable singing talent off the screen? If not, you're not late for the party. The actor recently shared a bizarre video on social media singing a song in a unique style. His singing style has not only left many celebs laughing hard but heap praises on him. In fact, actor Kunal Kemmu gave his performance the award for 'best soul stirring rendition'.

In a video shared by Shahid, the actor gives a funny twist to a Punjabi song with a goofy filter. Sharing the post, he wrote "We are open to remixes". His colleagues from B-town reacted to the video in hilarious ways. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, "what on earth," whereas, Mrunal Thakur dropped a long 'Haha' and said, "I wanna know the lyrics."

Kemmu had the most epic reaction, he commented on the post writing, "And the Award for the best soul stirring rendition goes to.. Ooo yaariyaaan aaaaaaaa tuni meriyan di dil todiyaan ni aaaaaan aaaa aan aaye."

On the work front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.