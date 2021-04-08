Varun Dhawan stretching in new fitness video is 'crazy stuff'. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh. However, he never misses an opportunity to treat his fans to some amazing off-screen stuff. On Thursday, the actor posted a new fitness video of him sweating it out in the open. Taking to his verified Instagram account, Varun impressed fans with his workout video in which he could be seen stretching and doing some backbreaking flow exercises with utmost ease. In the short video, Varun is seen barechested sporting a pair of blue track pants, teamed with black sneakers. "MR BOOMBATIC -flow," he captioned the post.

Not just fans, the video is also impressing Varun's co-stars and friends from the industry. While Dia Mirza and Aparshakti Khurana left fire emojis for Varun in the comments section, his 'Main Tera Hero' co-star Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat." Fitness trainer Prashant Swant wrote, "crazy stuff bro,' while dancer-choreographer Piyush Bhagat took a cue from the actor's film and commented, "bhediya streches'. Take a look:

"Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022. The film is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

