Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donate ₹1 lakh towards Arunachal Pradesh fire victims relief

Image Source : TWITTER/@DIPROZIRO Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He shared many memories from the state, admiring the beauty. On Monday, a Twitter account named Dipro Ziro shared that the actor and his wife Natasha Dalal donated ₹1 lakh towards providing relief to the fire victims of Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh. He shared pictures of the couple with the locals and revealed that the actor was shooting in Ziro.

The account calls itself the page of the Department of Information and Public Relations. It tweeted, "#VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated ₹One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya."

On March 18, two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were burnt to death and 143 thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture on Instagram giving a sneak peek into his boat ride with his wife. The actor shared a picture with Natasha in which they were seen posing for a selfie while seated in a boat. Varun clarified that the duo is not on a honeymoon as his post's caption read, "Not on a honeymoon."

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded it with compliments for the couple. Even actress Shraddha Kapoor dropped a comment saying, "Babudies." Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a red heart in the comments.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. "Bhediya" is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film has been penned by Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in the film "Coolie No.1", which was directed by his father David Dhawan. He shared the screen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.