Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week; sedition charges in FIR

Mumbai Police has issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday and Tuesday (Oct 26 & Oct 27). First Information Report was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections including 124A (Sedition).

The charges against them include that of sedition (Sections 153A, ,295A ,124A of the Indian Penal Code). The two have been summoned on October 26 and 27, according to ANI. A person named Munawar Ali AKA Sahil, who is reportedly a casting director and fitness trainer, registered FIR in Bandra Police Station for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges.

"Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)...besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed todayin this connection," his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on Oct. 26-27, five days after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J. Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed's complaint and ordered a FIR to be registered against the siblings last Saturday (Oct. 17).

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on social media and through public statements.

He also charged her with of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli's "make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares" remarks.

Last month Mumbai's civic body BMC had partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office in the posh Pali Hills area, citing "violations" after which the row had escalated.

