Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalised: Reports

Popular film critic Taran Adarsh has been hospitalised. Details awaited.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Shruti Kaushal
New Delhi
Updated on: December 14, 2023 17:50 IST
Taran Adarsh critical
Image Source : WEB Taran Adarsh admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

Popular film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Kamaal R Khan shared the news on X and informed that Adarsh had been hospitalised for a week. India TV reached out to one of his close friends who confirmed the news. However, his family refused to comment on the same.

"Yes he is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. The family would not like to comment," said Adarsh's friend. On the other hand, in a tweet, KRK wrote, "Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him." 

Take a look at KRK's tweet here: 

Note: This is a developing story

(With inputs by Namrata Dubey)

