Fawad Khan on Bollywood: 'The political fallout has not influenced our relationships'

The dashing Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan who has also worked in a few Bollywood movies has opened up about his terms with the industry. After the political fallout between India and Pakistan, many Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. Fawad made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie 'Khoobsurat' opposite Sonam Kapoor. He was also seen in the movie 'Kapoor & Sons' back in the year 2016 alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Fawad’s last Hindi film was Karan Johar’s 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Variety, when asked if he would like to go back to Bollywood the actor shared,

The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout (between India and Pakistan) has not influenced our relationships, but it's definitely made us very wary of answering such a question. It's a good question but I can't give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered".

He further added, "I hate confrontation, I really avoid it, and I don't like it. And I don't like controversy either," said Khan. "I think it's more of a question whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them. I'll do my work and go away but then the people who'll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they're going to suffer the consequences."

"Similarly, if I were to work [in India] and come back (to Pakistan), I'd have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it. "But otherwise, I have a great relationship with the people that I've worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether", Khan said.

Fawad will next be seen in a Punjabi movie, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The movie is set to release theatrically worldwide on October 13.

