Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional over Liger's failure: 'We all have not so good days'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda Instagram post

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the SIIMA Awards and got emotional over the failure of his Bollywood debut Liger. After disappointing feedback from the audience, Vijay has made very few public appearances since then. He has mostly kept away from social media barring a few occasions. On the show, the actor holds back his tears while expressing how the failure has affected him. Liger, which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, opened to negative reviews on August 25, 2022. Its box office earnings were also underwhelming.

Vijay shared, "We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made". Filled with emotions the actor promised his fans that he will fulfill their expectations.

Vijay's revelation has touched his fans and they came up in support of their favorite actor. All the loyal fans started pouring love and one of the users wrote, “I can feel his pain,” along with the hashtag Vijay Deverakonda. Another wrote, “He will rise stronger, always with you Anna.” “Come back strong with Kushi,” read yet another comment. Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan, failed miserably at the box office. The movie also had Mike Tyson making a cameo in the film.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in his upcoming movie 'Kush'. He will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is slated to release on 23 December this year. The movie is a romantic comedy Produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Also Read: Karan Johar quits Twitter after severe trolling, says 'making space for...'

Also Read: Black Adam: Dwayne The Rock Johnson vs Henry Cavill, is this DCEU's greatest showdown?

Latest Entertainment News