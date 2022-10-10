Uunchai FIRST Look: Amitabh Bachchan braves snow blizzard in Sooraj Barjatya's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Amitabh Bachchan Uunchai will release on November 11

Uunchai's first look featuring Amitabh Bachchan has been unveiled by the makers on the eve of the Megastar's birthday. Big B is turning 80 on Tuesday and the day has been made all the more special by director Sooraj Barjatya. In the first look from the upcoming Bollywood film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen braving a snowstorm. The first-look poster has raised immense curiosity surrounding the film's release and the fans will now be eagerly anticipating the trailer.

Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai first look

In the first look of Uunchai, Big B is seen with a warm jacket as a snow blizzard surrounds him. He wears a beanie to keep himself warm in the snowy weather condition as he looks into the distance. In another working still from the film, he is seated on a chair as a dance performance takes place in front of him. He wears a suit and Himachali cap giving a context about the movie character.

About Uunchai film

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie celebrates friendship. It also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. In the films' official poster, we can see silhouettes of three men presumably Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, climbing a mountain. The peaks covered in the snow mark the expansive background. The text on the poster read: "Friendship was their only motivation (sic)." Sharing the poster, the actor wrote: "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship (sic)."

Here's another poster of the upcoming film, featuring the lead cast members.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

(With IANS inputs)

