Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Fashion designer Manish Malhotra tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Friday to inform his followers that he has tested positive for Covid19. He revealed that he has home-quarantined himself and following all the safety precautions. Lately, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus and are under home isolation.

Manish Malhotra wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care"

Soon after Manish dropped the news, many industry friends took to the comments section and wished for his speedy recovery. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, "Tc my dearest." Rohini Iyer, Vaani Kapoor, Nusshratt Bharucha and others also commented with wishes and emojis.

Manish Malhotra entered the world of fashion in 1998 with his couture Reverie- Manish Malhotra. He earned huge popularity and then turned into costume designer and stylist for Bollywood films. He has worked for many films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rangeela, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Dhadak, Baaghi 2, Thugs Of Hindostan and many others.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot.

"Negative!" the actor wrote, with a hug emoji.

Earlier this month, Vicky had tested Covid positive and shared that he was living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed.