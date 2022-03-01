Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna gives trolls a warning after filmmaker's wedding with Shibani Dandekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IADHUNA Adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar separated in 2017

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows on February 19 in the presence of close family and friends at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after more than four years of dating. The newly wedded couple hosted several post-wedding parties for the film industry colleagues and also shared their couple pictures from the big day on social media.

As the couple continues to revel in the moment, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani shared a message for the trolls on social media. She wrote, "Heads up trollers. I’m just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here (sic)."

Adhuna is currently in a relationship with Nicolo Morea. Farhan and Adhuna had announced their separation in a joint statement in 2017. However, they maintained that their two daughters would remain their priority.

Farhan and Adhuna got married in 2000 after dating each other for three years. On separating, the former couple had released a joint official statement, which read, “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

Meanwhile, Farhan is set to return to the director's chair with the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time. It will be released in 2023.