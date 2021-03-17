Wednesday, March 17, 2021
     
Farah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya

In her post, Farah Khan recalled working with Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna. Now, she is collaborating with Naga for a commercial.  

New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2021 6:31 IST
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, sharing a mix of news update and nostalgia in the process.

In her post, Farah recalled working with Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna. Now, she is collaborating with Naga for a commercial.

"25 years ago I choreographed his dad #nagarjunaakkineni who became a friend for life.. n today I got to direct his wonderful boy @chayakkineni for a commercial.. #humble #lifecomesafullcircle #imreallyold."

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for an upcoming Telugu romantic film titled "Love Story", which co-stars actress Sai Pallavi.

Besides this, he will be seen in the film "Thank You", which made headlines when a leaked clip from the film's set showed Naga Chaitanya playing a fan of Telugu star Mahesh Babu and climbing a huge cut out of the senior actor.

