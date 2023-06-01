EXO’s comeback postponed as members Chen, Xiumin & Baekhyun terminate their contracts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Three EXO members want their exclusivity contracts terminated.

SM Entertainment has reportedly postponed the filming of EXO’s comeback music video after Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun filed to terminate their contracts with the agency. EXO was apparently scheduled to start filming for their comeback on June 2, but now it has been indefinitely delayed.

The trio cited that they were not provided with the accounting records by their agency SM Entertainment, concerning their payouts when they asked for them, as well as long contract renewal periods of up to 2027 and 2028. Despite the three members filing seven requests that reveal the documents pertaining to their earnings from March to May, the same has been fulfilled.

Regarding EXO-CBX’s claims, SM Entertainment has released a long statement. They have denied any claims of not providing accounting records throughout the many years and insist that the members raised no issue until recently. SM Entertainment also explained that their contracts were all based on the standards created by the Fair Trade Commission. The Supreme Court also acknowledged the contracts. Lastly, the agency reinforced that the renewal contracts and agreements were created after a very long period of discussion and mutual compromise with the artists.

The singers also shared a message for their fans. "We apologize for causing great concern to fans through this issue, and there is no way to fully express our apology. Although legal action is inevitable due to a difference in our position with SM, we will do our best to find a wise way to resolve this dispute so that we do not cause fans too much concern. As we try to speak up with our small voices regarding the unfairness we couldn’t speak of until now, we are very frightened and fearful of this moment right now. We hope that you take an interest in what we are saying and our difficult courage. Again, we sincerely thank our fans who have supported us for a long time.”

EXO previously announced they’d be making a comeback as a whole group this year to celebrate this year's 11th anniversary since debut, but that didn’t go as planned with Kai’s enlistment.

Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen have been a part of the nine-member group EXO, since 2012. The group includes Suho, Lay, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. All nine of them recently posed for a picture as they dropped off their member Kai at the military camp.

