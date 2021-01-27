Ekta Kapoor shares cute birthday wish for son Ravie; Karan Johar, Smriti Irani, others comment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTARKAPOOR Ekta kapoor shares cute birthday wish for son Ravie

Film producer and TV czarine Ekta Kapoor had the cutest birthday wish for her 'landmark gift' and son Ravie. The little munchkin turned two on Wednesday. Sharing an adorable selfie with her son, Ekta penned down a sweet note and said that she still gets shocked in a good way when she thinks that she is his mother. Ekta wrote, "Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu."

As soon as Ekta dropped the post, many Bollywood and TV celebrities commented and showered wishes on the little munchkin. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me." Smriti Irani, who has been friends with Ekta for years, commented, "Bless my Ravie,,, may he have all the happiness & success in the world."

Prerna aka Erica Fernandes said, "Aawwwwie .. happy birthday Raviiiee." "Happy Birthday to the cutest boy," wrote Shweta Tiwari. Mouni Roy commented, "All my love to the lil munchkin.. Happy happiest birthday" Check out the comments here-

Ekta kapoor's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor also shared an old video of Ravie to mark his second birthday. He wrote, "#HappybirthdayRavie... My second born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding!"

Known for bringing icnoci stories to the screen, ekta Kapoor recently announced her collaboration with Guneet Monga and author-director Tahira Kashyap to launch Indian Women Rising (IWR), a cinema collective to support and empower Indian female talent in the film industry. The initiative is aimed at discovering, nurturing and bringing spotlight on Indian women in cinema across the world. IWR has been launched with the sole purpose of disrupting the status quo and amplifying the voice of Indian female filmmakers.

"It is always exciting to collaborate with like-minded individuals. I have always believed that women create wonders when given the right opportunity and the support. Through IWR, our vision is to do that and empower independent women filmmakers and creators and give them a platform to showcase their talent. We are hopeful that our collective will encourage more female directors to come forward with their work and lead the way in our industry," Ekta Kapoor said in a statement.