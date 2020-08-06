Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY ED assesses Rhea Chakraborty's net worth, properties in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After the Central Bureau of Investigation got the go-ahead to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Rhea Chakraborty to appear before the agency on Friday. Now, in the latest development, ED has found Rhea Chakraborty's net worth rose from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh in the last few days. According to her Income Tax Returns (ITR) records, her net worth jumped from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, and then Rs 14 lakh. They added that despite a meager net worth, Rhea bought two properties in Mumbai, one in her name and the other in her family members' name. However, it is still not clear who paid for the purchase. The flat located in Khar (East) in Mumbai, suspected to be owned by Rhea, is under the agency's scanner. ED will investigate the money trail during the purchase of the said flat, which includes analysing the payments made to the seller and accounts used to make those payments.

The agency had also summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, her brother Showik, and father Indrojit Chakraborty. ED also questioned Samuel Miranda, another suspect in the case. Miranda worked as Sushant's house manager. The agency officials questioned him for over 14 hours on Wednesday at their Mumbai office, located in Ballard Estate

Last week, an FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty following a complaint lodged by Rajput's father, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police, led by Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, was in Mumbai to probe the case until today. The team will submit its report to Patna's Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma.

The police team arrived at Patna Airport on Thursday afternoon. However, they refused to speak to the media but said that despite the adverse circumstances they have collected whatever evidence they could lay their hands on in the case.

The Bihar Police team had gone to Mumbai on July 27 after Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

After this, Patna city SP Vinay Tiwari was also sent to Mumbai. However, he was quarantined there and is yet to return.

