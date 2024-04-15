DYK Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra offered Rang De Basanti to Farhan Akhtar first? Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : X Farhan Akhtar was to do Siddharth's role in Rang De Basanti

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is a multifaceted celebrity who acts, directs, writes, composes, and sings. Over the years, he's written and acted in some incredibly memorable films that are even celebrated till day. But did you know that it was filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who offered him the first-ever role for his film Rang De Basanti? In an interview, the celebrated filmmaker shared that he offered Farhan the role of Karan which was played by Siddharth but Farhan couldn’t do it at that time because he wanted to focus on his directing filmmaking, and writing career, shared the director.

While sharing an interesting anecdote during an interview about considering Farhan to act in Rang De Basanti, filmmaker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "You won't believe, I offered him Rang De Basanti. It's about time 2004 and I made Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 2013. And he didn't say no, He had a twinkle and smile in his eyes. He told me, 'I just did 'Dil Chahta hai' and you want me to act.' I mean he must have thought, 'What is he looking in me for acting? I am making Lakshay and he is telling me to act.'

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to start filming for untitled next from July and is gearing up for his directorial next ‘Don 3’ starring Ranveer Singh. However, the filmmaker had to face a lot of criticism for replacing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. However, Akhtar did break his silence on the same last year. ''I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is.'' he had told to Variety.

