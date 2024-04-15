Salman Khan case: Police detain two for selling bike used for firing outside actor's Mumbai house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

In the latest development in Salman Khan case, Mumbai Police has detained two in connection with selling motorbike used for firing outside the actor's residence in Bandra. The crime branch is also investigating whether the accused shooters were planning to target Salman's Panvel farmhouse. After the firing incident at Galaxy Apartment, the number of security personnel has increased. Apart from 2 PSOs and 2 commandos, two escort vehicles, and 11 soldiers were under the Y+ category security of Salman. Four soldiers and 1 more PSO have been added to this.The crime branch suspects that both the shooters had reached Mumbai a few days before the firing incident.

Not only this, three teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch have left for Delhi, Jaipur and Bihar. As per sources, the plan to fire outside Salman's Mumbai residence was weaved in the US. Shooters received orders from virtual numbers. Weapons for shooters were arranged at the behest of Rohit Godara. Police from five states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have started searching for the shooters.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang always keeps a consignment of weapons ready for operation for its gang, which is kept at the homes of the gang's helpers in many states. According to the need and time, the shooters get the weapons at a fixed place. The probe agency has full suspicion that Rohit Godara provided a consignment of weapons to both the shooters from his other associates and then the shooters carried out the firing.

Earlier today, the police revealed the faces of the two shooters who openly fired outside Salman's house. As per police, the shooters who fired outside the actor's house, and after firing at Galaxy Apartment, took a slow local to Borivali from platform one of Bandra station to Santa Cruz. The bike used in the firing was found near Mount Mary Church, which is just one kilometre away from Salman's house.

