Dulquer Salmaan shares adorable pics wife Amal Sufiya as he pens heartfelt note on her birthday

Dulquer Salmaan who is currently soaking in the success of his just-released romantic entertainer, Sita Ramam on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for his architect wife Amal Sufiya. For the unversed, Dulquer and Amal had an arranged marriage on December 22, 2011. The couple has a daughter named Maryam who was born in May 2017.

The actor also shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we've celebrated together. Where did all this time go? I'm getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I'm constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me. I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time !"

Several of his industry friends, notably Vikram Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna and Kalyani Priyadarashan reacted to Dulquer's post, with many of them going on to wish Amaal a happy birthday as well. Kalyani Priyadarshan, commented on Dulquer's post, wrote: "Happy birthday Amaal Salmaan!!! And can I say how nice are these photos! Who is taking them?!"

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has been receiving praise ever since his film Sita Ramam was released. He will next be seen with actor Sunny Deol in psycho-thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

