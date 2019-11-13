Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor relishes 'dal makhni' with team in Chandigarh

Actress Jahnvi Kapoor is in Chandigarh these days for the shooting of her film 'Dostana 2' with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. From quite a few days, she has been sharing pictures on her social media in which she can be seen making the most of her visit to the place. Previously, she shared a picture of herself from the Golden temple and now in another picture, she can be seen relishing on the typical Punjabi cuisine with her team members.

The actress went out for dinner at the most popular Dhaba wearing a pretty white coloured salwar suit with blue and green polka dots and relished the yummy looking 'dal makhni' there. The pictures that she shared on the photo-sharing application Instagram were captioned as 'Heaven.' Have a look.

Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor relishes 'dal makhni' with team in Chandigarh

Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor relishes 'dal makhni' with team in Chandigarh

The shooting of the film began few days back and the news of the same was broken by Kartik as he shared a picture of a clapboard.

The shooting of the film was to take place in Delhi also but it was canceled because of the pollution in the national capital. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, a source informed, “With visibility also being poor, the makers decided not to risk the health of the team and have pushed the Delhi schedule to a later date when the air quality improves. Kartik, Janhvi and Lakshya will be shooting in Chandigarh for a few more days, where they will be joined by the supporting cast. Closer to the weekend, they will move to Patiala for another week-long spell."

Talking about the film, it is slated to release in the year 2020 and will have Janhvi and Kartik playing the role of siblings who will fall for the same person Lakshya.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video