Image Source : INSTA/SONAM KAPOOR 'Do people think it’s Diwali', Sonam Kapoor slams people for bursting crackers, gets trolled

Prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, lit candles and lamps on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show solidarity in the country's fight against coronavirus. The prime minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to "challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis". Actress Sonam Kapoor slammed people for bursting crackers amid the 9pm 9 min call and expressed her concerns over the street dogs and birds.

Sonam Kapoor took to and wrote, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.”

In another tweet, she said, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst firecrackers tonight".

No sooner did the Khoobsurat actress posted the tweets. membrs of the social media began trolling her. She was also called a 'hypocrite' by some as netizens shared old videos of of her father Anil Kapoor bursting crackers while Sonam and her husband Anand stand by him and watch.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have announced that they have dedicated 100% revenue of Bhaane's e-shop to help feed stray animals. Anand Ahuja is the founder-CEO of the urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane. They made the announcement on social media.

"For years, Bhaane HQ has shared space with stray animals that are around our office space. Due to the lockdown, many of these urban animals like dogs, cats and cows, who were depending on local street businesses and passers by are now starving of hunger. Team @bhaane has pledged to donate 100% of the revenue from our e-shop to providing food for our street companions," Sonam posted.

Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor on a regular basis has been spreading awareness and safety measures with her followers to fight coronavirus. The actress also posted an appeal to support starving powerloom workers in Bhiwandi.

"6 lakh power loom workers in Bhiwandi have been left with no income and no food during the COVID19 lockdown. The situation is so desperate that it resembles a famine," she wrote.