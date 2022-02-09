Disha Patani calls rumoured beau Tiger Shroff 'hot' in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Disha Patani took to social media to react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Tiger Shroff are set to star in the actioner BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, to be directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The Vashu Bhagnani-produced film is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was directed by David Dhawan. The new film, which will kickstart an action franchise, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- on Christmas 2023.

Akshay and Tiger, who have teamed up for the first time, took to social media and shared an announcement video, which featured them in an action sequence.

Tiger posted, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti? So excited to present to you all, the biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan (sic)."

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacted to the teaser video writing "insane" in the comments section. She also shared a still of Tiger to her Instagram stories and wrote, "You are hot."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also written the movie. Producer Vashu Bhagnani said he is excited to present the film to a "new generation of audience".

"It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023," the producer said in a statement.

