Diljit Dosanjh treats Diplo with Laddoo and Kaju Katli at Coachella 2023| WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh made history as he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. On Monday, the singer posted various photos on his Instagram account, ranging from playing on stage to posing for the cameras in elegance. However, one image, in particular, caught our eye, in which he can be seen sharing a laddoo and Kaju Katli with American DJ Diplo behind the stage. Diljit Dosanjh looks elegant in a green motif shirt and pants, while Diplo looks effortlessly casual in a black tee and pants.

The video opened with the DJ holding a kaju katli and the Ikk Kudi singer with a laddoo. At the same time, the two fed each other the sweets and Diplo was seen relishing on the laddoo.

See Video,

Diljit at Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh, clad in a black Punjabi Kurta, and Tamba performed at the Coachella 2023 music festival on songs such as Born To Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Proper Patola, and Laembadgini, among others. He provided BTS photographs leading up to his Coachella appearance after his much-anticipated performance. In the first image, he is seen playing on stage in front of a large crowd.

In the next images, he wore his regular outfit with yellow gloves and trainers. Other photographs showed his backup dancers preparing for the performance.

See pics,

About Coachella 2023

If you're unfamiliar with Coachella, it's one of the world's most popular music festivals, held over two consecutive weekends in California. Pakistani musician Ali Sethi, known for songs like Pasoori, is also scheduled to perform this year. Apart from them, international musicians such as Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charlie XCX, and Labrinth will make the crowd dance to their tracks.

