Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praise for Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella; calls him 'OG'

Diljit Dosanjh made waves as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Music Festival. The singer and actor, dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit, made the audience dance to some of his famous Punjabi songs. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has commented on his performance on social media.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram account and lauded her Udta Punjab co-star, Diljit Dosanjh, for his Coachella performance. Bebo shared a video of his performance and wrote, "The OG, uff." Soon, Diljit re-shared it on his Instagram account along with a folded hands emoji.

Coachella and the singer shared the video in a collaboration post. In the clip, Diljit Dosanjh looked dapper clad in a black kurta-pyjama and turban. He performed several of his hit songs and gave the audience an evening to remember. The caption of the post read, "@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining."

Diljit's performance received a lot of love on the internet. One user wrote, "Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Punjab and the entire diaspora worldwide." Another user commented, "History my brother! So proud of you and the entire team on and off stage. Represent." A third user wrote, "My brother, on behalf of the entire diaspora- the haters the lovers and everyone in between, THANK YOU! You have broken a very important barrier for all Punjabi artists."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor has started filming for "The Crew." In the film, she will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Besides this, Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

