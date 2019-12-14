Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar gets awarded by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2019 7:52 IST
Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, on his 97th birthday earlier this week. Although the Bollywood icon could not collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.

In exclusive pictures, Dilip's brother Aslam is seen seated on a sofa, holding the certificate. Have a look at the pictures here:

India Tv - Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

In a career spanning five decades, he had gifted us classics such as "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Naya Daur".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News