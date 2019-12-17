Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain make their relationship Insta official?

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Grapevines are abuzz with dating rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain after the duo was spotted at a couple of Bollywood parties. The duo made stylish appearance at the parties and posed for paparazzi with all smiles. Besides Malaika Arora's birthday bash, Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party, Aadar was also spotted at the screening of Tara's film Marjaavaan. Undoubtedly, their frequent spotting added fuel to the fire.

However, while all these were mere whispers, the couple has finally made it Instagram official.Going Instagram official is the new way of millennial couples to announce the relationship.

The couple was spotted at the U2 concert in Mumbai and sharing a glimpse of it, Aadar wrote: "When am with you'' and tagged Tara. To which the actress replied: "Always with you." She added a heart emoticon with her words for the right mushy effect.

Tara Sutaria's mushy reply to Aadar Jain

When asked about her relationship, Tara neither denied nor accepted it. ''Well, we really enjoy each other’s company. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

On the professional front, Aadar made his Bollywood in 2017 with Qaidi Band. However, the film tanked at the box office. Meanwhile, Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, which is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. Tadap marks debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

(With IANS inputs)