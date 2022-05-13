Did Amitabh Bachchan just reveal why he deleted Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad's tweet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN, KANGANA Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user who is often seen resorting to his official Twitter and Instagram handles to promote his films and root for other actors and their upcoming projects. Recently, his move on Twitter garnered a lot of attention when he deleted a tweet related to Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad's from his official account minutes after sharing it. Fans were left confused and started wondering what made Big B take it down. On Tuesday, superstar penned a blog post that seems like he is hinting toward the fiasco.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has received notices for some of his posts on social media in which he has been asked to make certain changes. He also revealed that as per the guidelines, every sponsored post should be mentioned in that category as refraining from the same makes it "illegal."

He wrote, "There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else ..ya .. !!"

He further added, "and all the 'biggies' that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives , increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial .."

He also addressed to the consequences of trolling and said, "trolling is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation .. the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise."

Kangana Ranaut's remark on Big B deleting Dhaakad post from his Twitter

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who is on a promotional spree for Dhaakad also broke her silence on Big B's Twitter action. In conversation with YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana shared that she wonders whose pressure will Amitabh Bachchan have at his level. She said, "There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex."

About Dhaakad

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 20. Kangana Ranaut stars in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.