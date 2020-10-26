Image Source : PINTEREST Dharmendra to feature with his boys Sunny and Bobby Deol in Apne 2; shooting begins in March 2021

Do you remember how fans loved the family bond of the Deols' in the film 'Apne' that release 13 years ago? The film that released in the year 2007 was a sports drama and had veteran actor Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif playing the lead roles. Not only does the film received a positive response from the critics but it also performed really well on the box office charts. Well now it seems that it's time for a reunion as the latest report by TOI states that the Deol family is all set to collaborate once again for the sequel of the film which is all set to go on floors in March 2021.

The reports state, "Now 13 years down the line, Anil Sharma has finally locked the script. The film's balance cast is yet to be decided, though.The second part will go on floors in March/April 2021 and the shooting will take place largely in Mumbai and London. The modalities are fast being worked out."

For those unversed, Dharmendra played the role of an ex-boxer Baldev Chaudhary in the film who manages to wash the stain in his career with the help of his sons Angad and Karan played by Sunny and Bobby, respectively.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor's last appearance was in the movie 'Shimla Mirchi' that featured his wife Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film was directed and co-produced by Ramesh Sippy.

His son Sunny recently celebrated his 64th birthday with family while his younger brother recently completed 25 years in the Bollywood industry.

