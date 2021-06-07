Dharmendra starts water aerobics, yoga and light exercise: 'Be happy healthy and strong'

Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra starts water aerobics, yoga and light exercise

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra Deol is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing interesting posts including throwback pics and videos. On Monday, the actor encouraged people to continue working out during the pandemic in order to stay strong and healthy. The 85-year-old actor said he had started water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise. Popular as "He-Man of Bollywood", Dharmendra shared a video that shows him warming up in a pool.

"Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong," he wrote on his Twitter post.

Recently, Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol shared a monochrome picture with him and wife Tanya Deol. All the three were sitting together on a couch while posing for the camera. Taking to Instagram, he posted the adorable photo flashing their million dollar smile. Sharing the post, the actor simply chose to caption it with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, celebs including Rajesh Khattar, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumar and Sachin Shroff, poured love.

Dharmendra is well-known for his films like-- Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Jugnu (1973), Raja Jani (1972), Loafer (1973), Apne and others.

