Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar's first picture with Saira Banu from the hospital, veteran actress says he will be discharged soon

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is stable and should be discharged soon. The 98-year-old star was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility around 8.30 AM. Now, in a recent update, Dilip's wife and actress Saira Banu said that the actor will be discharged soon. She also urged fans not to believe in rumours surrounding the health of the actor. Not just this, Dilip Kumar has shared a picture from hospital with his loving wife and you cannot afford to miss it.

Saira Banu's note read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

There were a lot of rumours related to Dilip Kumar's death doing rounds on social media. The same were rubbished by Banu through a Twitter post made on Dilip Kumar's official handle. "Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah," the latest update on Kumar's official Twitter handle read. The post also included an appeal to fans and followers to stay away from speculation. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. "He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI. According to Parkar, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.