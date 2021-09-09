Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra happy to be on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' | VIDEO

Veteran star Dharmendra Deol is quite active on social media and his fans are well-versed with this fact. Every now and then, he shared intriguing pictures and videos of himself either having a fun time with his family or at his farmhouse. Yet again, he shared another one which happens to be an update related to his professional life. The 'Sholay' actor is super happy to be on the sets of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein he can be seen addressing his fans as he sips on a cup of tea.

In the clip, he said, "Enjoying my shooting... Having tea... really good to be here.. lots of love..Cheers!". His caption is proof of the fact that he has been thoroughly enjoying the shoot.

"Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... Romancing the camera for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani," he wrote on Instagram. Have a look at the same here:

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is being directed by Karan Johar. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the movie. Dharmendra also has 'Apne 2' in his kitty.

The actor recently appeared on the special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Shatrughan Sinha. The legendary actors shared some memorable and interesting anecdotes of their journey in the entertainment industry.

-With ANI inputs