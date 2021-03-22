Delhi Crime turns 2: Rasika Dugal shares video; Shefali Shah says 'feel empowered to be part of this show'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MCCC, HUMANSOFCINEMA Delhi Crime turns 2: Rasika Dugal shares video; Shefali Shah says 'feel empowered to be part of it'

The web series Delhi Crime dropped two years ago on this day and actress Rasika Dugal, who played an important role, says the show will always remain close to her heart. Rasika has time again expressed her love for this web series."I am humbled to have been part of a series that gave me an opportunity to collaborate with the most sensitive creators who chose to tell an important story with such skill and care. To brave and sensitive storytelling," Rasika had said earlier.

The actress, who played Neeti Singh, an idealistic IPS trainee in the show, says: "Delhi Crime will always hold a special place in my heart. The series offered me the opportunity to collaborate with actors, technicians and creators, who dealt with the material with such skill and sensitivity," she says.

Delhi Crime was awarded in the Best Drama category at the 48th International Emmy Awards last year. The show became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy. The Indian series was nominated alongside shows from Argentina, Germany and the UK in the Best Drama Series category.

Rasika adds: "I will always be grateful and humbled to have been part of an important story that examines the lives of women in a patriarchal society and possibly serves to remind us that we live in a society which allowed a heinous crime like the 2012 rape case to happen."

The actress even took to Instagram to post a motion poster of the film, celebrating the anniversary. She wrote: "This one will always be close to the heart. To all Madam Sirs! #2YearsOfDelhiCrime #DelhiCrime @netflix_in."

Actress Shefali Shah who played the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi also shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram. She wrote, "2 years ago on this date we were all a ball of nerves. Counting minutes before our labour of love, our sweat, blood and soul, what we believed in, what we were obsessed with, what we had passionately created ‘DELHI CRIME’ was going to drop in 191 countries simultaneously at one go. And boy did it drop!!! It dropped like ‘Volcanic Lightning’ (it’s a lightning created in a cloud of volcanic ash. Couldn't find a more apt metaphor). I feel so empowered and proud to have been a part of this inimitable show. Delhi Crime and Vartika consumed me whole, exhausted me, pushed me, drained everything out of me and yet completed me. I thank you'll for all the love and appreciation. But first and foremost I can’t begin to thank my incredible incredible director #RichieMehta. and every single person from our team who passionately created this magic... that went on to win the first Emmy ever for India."

Directed by award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The fictionalized crime drama series also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rasika will be seen in "Delhi Crime" season 2, "Out Of Love" season 2 and "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

-with IANS inputs