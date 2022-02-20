'Dog, toilet flush, laughter noise &..' Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Gehraiyaan blooper video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Gehraiyaan blooper

Highlights Gehraiyaan sees an ensemble of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa

Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11

Gehraiyaan fever is not over yet! Actress Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video on social media featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra. The video shows the entire cast watching 'Gehraiyaan' Behind-the-scenes bloopers together. They also shared some funny snippets, truth, ugly stories and gossip from the sets. Dropping the video, Deepika captioned it, "My jaws still hurt!"

During a scene between Ananya and Siddhant, the latter suddenly starts to converse in 'Bhojpuri.' Referring to a doctor, Siddhant aka Zain says "haan, voh joh sushil doctor hain na vahan pe, unhone diya tha ye." In another scene, an intense one, between Siddhant and Deepika, the duo is interrupted when a dog wanders into the frame. Also, in a scene where Siddhant and Deepika are in a middle of a serious conversation, the sound of a toilet flush ruins the take. Take a look at the funny video here:

Gehraiyaan has been receiving mixed responses from the audience ever since the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film movie revolves around complicated love relationships and how it causes a rift between two couples. In the film, Siddhant, who is Zain, is shown to be in an illicit relationship with Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone. Separately, Zain has climbed to the top of the professional ladder with the help of Tia's (Ananya Panday) connections. Tia and Zain are engaged to be married but he hides his secret romance with Alisha from everyone.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Deepika had shared that on-screen intimacy is 'not easy' and the film director employed intimacy director Dar Gai to shoot the film's scenes involving lovemaking. At an event of Gehraiyaan, the actress said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs."