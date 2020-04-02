Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone labels Ranveer Singh as 'husband' while he sleeps, see pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending more time than ever with each other, thanks to this lockdown. The couple are quarantined in their South Mumbai home and have been sharing glimpses on social media. From working out together to their late night treats, Deepika and Ranveer are keeping us thoroughly entertained even off the screen. Today, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of Ranveer Singh, who is seen fast asleep. She inerted the tag 'husband' on his forehead in the photograph.

"Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it..@ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo#thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time ofCOVID-19!," she captioned the image.

Earlier, the Piku actress said that husband Ranveer Singh is the easiest person to be with during the coronavirus lockdown. Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the work front, the two will be soon seen together in the film 83.

